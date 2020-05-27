WestEnd Advisors LLC Sells 18,271 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WestEnd Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,347 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,271 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.3% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after acquiring an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,045,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,533 shares during the period. 61.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $316.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.50. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,372.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.