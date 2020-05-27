WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Stock Holdings Cut by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 68.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,469 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $59,106,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $52,412,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in WEX by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,503,000 after purchasing an additional 121,987 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 370,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,566,000 after purchasing an additional 68,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 193,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,531,000 after purchasing an additional 55,312 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of WEX stock opened at $138.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 91.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. WEX Inc has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $1,098,093.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,218.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $83,484.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WEX from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on WEX from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WEX from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on WEX from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.38.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.