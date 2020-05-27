Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Stake Trimmed by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,669 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,356,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,041,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 570.8% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 185,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 441,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 155,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 125,742 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XHR opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market cap of $900.45 million, a P/E ratio of 397.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.67). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XHR shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

