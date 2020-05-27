Zacks: Analysts Set $15.50 Price Target for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $15.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Graham an industry rank of 199 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

GHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

In other Graham news, CEO James R. Lines acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $39,575.00. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 1,380.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Graham by 10.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GHM stock opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. Graham has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $115.63 million, a PE ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

