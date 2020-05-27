Zacks: Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) Given $7.30 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) have received an average broker rating score of 2.60 (Hold) from the five brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s rating score has declined by 73.3% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $7.30 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) an industry rank of 77 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRG shares. Compass Point lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of BRG opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 162.19, a current ratio of 162.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s payout ratio is 79.27%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

