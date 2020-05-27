Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TAL Education Group’s earnings. TAL Education Group posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TAL Education Group.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $857.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.53 million. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TAL shares. CLSA lowered TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered TAL Education Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.21.

NYSE TAL opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.97 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TAL Education Group (TAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.