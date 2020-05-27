Zacks: Brokerages Set $10.50 Price Target for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Kearny Financial’s rating score has improved by 33.3% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $10.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kearny Financial an industry rank of 194 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Kearny Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Catherine A. Lawton bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 51,745 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,249 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 16,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,334,000. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.71. Kearny Financial has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 15.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kearny Financial will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

