Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

RMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of RMR Group from $46.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of RMR Group from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of RMR Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of RMR Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.90.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. RMR Group has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $52.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average of $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $834.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.41.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $140.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.84 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RMR Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RMR Group by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RMR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of RMR Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 195,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in RMR Group by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RMR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

