Zacks: OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $2.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . an industry rank of 50 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries.

