Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $232,000 Position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Radian Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Radian Group by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Radian Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 178,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.67. Radian Group Inc has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $26.32.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $329.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.38 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 43.01% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

