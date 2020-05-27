Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 154 Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,718 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.80.

In other Strategic Education news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total transaction of $109,310.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,454.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $284,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,790 shares of company stock worth $12,577,016. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $170.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.17. Strategic Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.90 and a fifty-two week high of $189.79. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.12. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.00 million. Research analysts expect that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.