Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 811 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 507,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 201,635 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 20,415 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $916,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 68,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 6,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 525,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,764,760. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 13,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.82 per share, for a total transaction of $499,640.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 503,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,031,250.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 90,721 shares of company stock worth $2,360,870 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

AGO stock opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.09. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.40). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%.

AGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

