-$0.52 EPS Expected for Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) will post ($0.52) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liquidia Technologies’ earnings. Liquidia Technologies posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Liquidia Technologies.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.01.

LQDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc bought 79,250 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $389,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 175,573 shares of company stock valued at $862,740 over the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 520.5% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 958,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 804,004 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 358.4% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 204,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 159,744 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,658,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after buying an additional 63,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 44.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. Liquidia Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

