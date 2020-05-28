$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) will report sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on A. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $86.18 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

In other news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $671,626.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,848 shares in the company, valued at $41,365,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,929 shares of company stock worth $3,476,727 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3,222.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,201,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,022,000 after purchasing an additional 225,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,668,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,630,000 after purchasing an additional 18,299 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

