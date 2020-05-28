$1.59 Billion in Sales Expected for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to post sales of $1.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the lowest is $1.54 billion. KeyCorp posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $6.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In related news, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

