10,325 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 4.85%. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.80 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.69.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

