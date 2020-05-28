11,100 Shares in Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 39,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 25,975 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 397,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chuy's alerts:

In other news, Director Randall M. Dewitt bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,335 shares in the company, valued at $106,554.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHUY opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $279.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 1.75. Chuy’s Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.74 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.27%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.78.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.