16,000 Shares in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAVE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $37,626,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $33,407,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1,408.6% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 803,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after buying an additional 750,104 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 879,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,443,000 after buying an additional 438,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 454.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 353,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after buying an additional 289,802 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SAVE opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $55.21.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $771.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Thomas C. Canfield purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAVE. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.76.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

