2,102 Shares in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Acquired by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAR opened at $121.74 on Thursday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $150.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.43 and a 200-day moving average of $127.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VAR shares. TheStreet cut Varian Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.78.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

