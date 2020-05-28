2,124 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Garmin in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $88.13 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Hartnett purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,444.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

