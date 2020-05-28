2,195 Shares in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Davita by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in Davita by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Davita by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Davita by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 78,310 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Davita by 48.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 597,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,422,000 after buying an additional 194,180 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $621,213.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $44,531.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,071 shares of company stock worth $1,624,400. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

DVA opened at $78.71 on Thursday. Davita Inc has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $90.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.30.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Davita had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Davita in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

