24,577 Shares in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Acquired by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 37,398 shares in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Capital lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $28,463.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 827,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,272.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $38,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 828,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,230,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,404 shares of company stock worth $100,073 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $13.19 on Thursday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 166.85% and a negative net margin of 4,700.42%. The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

