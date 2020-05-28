26,150 Shares in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Purchased by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 26,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,085,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after purchasing an additional 121,331 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 2,914.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,857,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $1,921,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

RTLR opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Rattler Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $20.24.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.34 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.25%.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 6,000 shares of Rattler Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,687.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RTLR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.