$42.21 Billion in Sales Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will post $42.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.94 billion and the highest is $44.92 billion. AT&T reported sales of $44.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $173.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $168.87 billion to $182.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $176.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $167.37 billion to $184.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AT&T.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.02.

Shares of T opened at $31.85 on Thursday. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $214.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 43.3% in the first quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 16,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,920,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,044,000 after purchasing an additional 91,768 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 69,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,977,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AT&T (T)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.