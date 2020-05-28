$524.23 Million in Sales Expected for Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) will announce sales of $524.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $615.00 million and the lowest is $391.00 million. Delphi Technologies posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full year sales of $3.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Delphi Technologies.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.75 million. Delphi Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 37.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Delphi Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

NYSE:DLPH opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. Delphi Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $20.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,600,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,303,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,279,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,172,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

