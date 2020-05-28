$62.99 Million in Sales Expected for Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) to post sales of $62.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.42 million and the lowest is $57.15 million. Plug Power posted sales of $57.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year sales of $285.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.81 million to $296.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $355.05 million, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $377.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.17 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 169.08% and a negative net margin of 38.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Plug Power from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.41.

Shares of PLUG opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $6.05.

In other news, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $493,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 349,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,522.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 398,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $1,727,453.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,797.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 443.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 43.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

