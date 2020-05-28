$7.33 Million in Sales Expected for THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) will report sales of $7.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for THL Credit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.25 million and the highest is $8.40 million. THL Credit reported sales of $15.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that THL Credit will report full-year sales of $30.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.58 million to $33.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $30.82 million, with estimates ranging from $28.05 million to $33.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for THL Credit.

Get THL Credit alerts:

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 197.03%. The company had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 million.

TCRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of THL Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of THL Credit from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn sold 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $90,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James R. Fellows bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $99,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 93,566 shares of company stock valued at $273,014 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCRD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in THL Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,831,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in THL Credit by 3,410.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in THL Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of THL Credit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of THL Credit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCRD opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11. THL Credit has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.47%. THL Credit’s payout ratio is 96.55%.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on THL Credit (TCRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for THL Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THL Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.