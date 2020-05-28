$77.43 Million in Sales Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will post $77.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.93 million. Avid Technology posted sales of $98.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year sales of $360.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $356.65 million to $365.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $401.05 million, with estimates ranging from $389.33 million to $421.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.13). Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $86.45 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

AVID stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.49 million, a PE ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Christian Asmar bought 180,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 264,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,692 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Avid Technology by 36.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

