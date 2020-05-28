$806.41 Million in Sales Expected for Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) will announce $806.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $515.62 million. Meritage Homes posted sales of $863.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $890.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.54 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

In other news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,013,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 865,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,894,000 after acquiring an additional 451,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $26,673,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $11,635,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 357.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,246,000 after acquiring an additional 297,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,018,000 after acquiring an additional 269,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTH opened at $76.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.63. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.33.

Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

