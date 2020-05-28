9,000 Shares in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.1% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

In other news, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Mckinney bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.27 per share, with a total value of $40,905.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,753.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average is $34.65. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $40.90.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.