ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Downgraded to Neutral at Sidoti

Sidoti downgraded shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ABM. William Blair upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Maxim Group lowered shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of ABM Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.75.

ABM opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. ABM Industries has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.32.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

In other ABM Industries news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,218,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,632,000 after purchasing an additional 801,265 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,664,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,662,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,669,000 after acquiring an additional 588,180 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,512,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,881,000 after acquiring an additional 516,052 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 24.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,110,000 after acquiring an additional 278,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

