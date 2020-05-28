Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.32

Shares of Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.29. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 10,110 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Acura Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $7.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.

Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter.

About Acura Pharmaceuticals

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address medication abuse and misuse. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

