ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.52

Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.52 and traded as low as $1.78. ADDvantage Technologies Group shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 46,000 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Cable Television and Telecommunications.

