Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific non-volatile memory products. The company designed and built a portfolio of innovative products which includes Fusion Serial Flash, DataFlash(R) and Conductive Bridging RAM (R). It sells products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Adesto Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

IOTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley lowered Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.55 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut Adesto Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.55 price objective on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Shares of NASDAQ IOTS opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $371.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95, a PEG ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Adesto Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

In other news, insider Sohrab Modi sold 7,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $79,732.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,037.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 329,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 43,964 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 701,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 106,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

