Adyen (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Adyen N.V. (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) dropped 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.98 and last traded at $60.18, approximately 1,032 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.40.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Adyen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKFKF)

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and Havsbrún brands in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fish Farming FO; Fish Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Fish Oil, and Fish Feed.

