Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,925,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,279,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,937 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $528,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,913 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,218,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $173.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.69 and its 200 day moving average is $165.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on UNP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.16.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

