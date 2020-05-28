Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 26,748 New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NMFC opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $913.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.10. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $14.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. New Mountain Finance had a positive return on equity of 10.70% and a negative net margin of 36.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.63%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 107.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. National Securities upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut New Mountain Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on New Mountain Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised New Mountain Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Mountain Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.85.

In other New Mountain Finance news, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 20,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Stone acquired 3,200 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $41,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 399,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,921. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

