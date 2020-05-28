Aigen Investment Management LP Has $177,000 Stock Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) by 148.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 27,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.66. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $16.38.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.39 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 5.57%. Research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Heritage Insurance Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.