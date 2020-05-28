Aigen Investment Management LP Has $189,000 Position in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.06% of Dmc Global worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Dmc Global during the 4th quarter valued at $22,288,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the 4th quarter valued at $20,924,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the 4th quarter valued at $6,136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 684,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,772,000 after acquiring an additional 128,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the 4th quarter valued at $5,011,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOOM. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Dmc Global from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Dmc Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Dmc Global in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.08. Dmc Global Inc has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $76.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $73.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.87 million. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dmc Global Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Kuta bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $442,332.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

