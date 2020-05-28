Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 60,774 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,774 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $14,574,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Francis X. Jr. Wentworth purchased 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $104,451.30. Also, EVP Kevin A. Hoover purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,677.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 54,754 shares of company stock worth $667,034. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $76.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CXP shares. ValuEngine lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

