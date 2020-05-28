Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBYI. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Puma Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.56.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 36.72% and a negative return on equity of 500.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

