Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Par Pacific by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Par Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Par Pacific by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Par Pacific by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

PARR opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.30 million.

In other news, CEO William Pate acquired 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $404,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 278,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Monteleone acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $86,710.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 239,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,864.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PARR shares. Seaport Global Securities decreased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

