Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 27,800 Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.08% of Green Plains as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,761,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,188,000 after buying an additional 603,888 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at $11,093,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at $1,716,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 340,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,641 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75. Green Plains Inc has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $335.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.92.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.19). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $632.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPRE has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Green Plains from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

In related news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 30,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,669.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 9,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

