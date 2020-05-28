Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the first quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 64.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.