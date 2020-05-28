Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $134,000 in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 31,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in MRC Global by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 51,277 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in MRC Global by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MRC Global by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 60,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MRC Global by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 81,222 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRC opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39. MRC Global Inc has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 2.32.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. MRC Global had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MRC Global news, Director John Anthony Perkins purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Also, CAO Elton Ray Bond purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,604.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 76,050 shares of company stock worth $291,359. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRC. Evercore ISI lowered shares of MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.19.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

