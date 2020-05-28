Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 555,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,857,000 after purchasing an additional 27,525 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 149,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ opened at $144.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $380.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.64.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

