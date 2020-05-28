Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $130,000 Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,800 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,014,853 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $36,615,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,604 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,163 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,868,571 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after acquiring an additional 870,167 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,080,839 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after acquiring an additional 537,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,515,449 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after acquiring an additional 853,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

BTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peabody Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

NYSE:BTU opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.32). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Charles F. Meintjes sold 12,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $37,454.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,714 shares in the company, valued at $409,362.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

