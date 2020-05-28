Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $165,000 Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 106.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival by 82.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $17.24 on Thursday. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.95.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Carnival had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Carnival from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

