Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Raised to $249.00 at Nomura Instinet

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target boosted by Nomura Instinet from $240.00 to $249.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Nomura Instinet’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BABA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.38.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $201.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.26. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.57 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,684,000 after buying an additional 2,069,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after buying an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,999,869,000 after buying an additional 1,049,252 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after buying an additional 2,941,744 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,093,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

