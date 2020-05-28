Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.17

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.17 and traded as high as $42.50. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $42.39, with a volume of 9,097 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.17.

In other news, Senior Officer Claude Tessier purchased 7,500 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,300 shares in the company, valued at C$932,466. Also, Senior Officer Alex Miller purchased 1,810 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$38.48 per share, with a total value of C$69,648.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,810 shares in the company, valued at C$69,648.80.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

